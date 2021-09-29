COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Mary Ann (Franssen) Lewandowski passed away peacefully in Coon Rapids, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Born on Oct. 11, 1932, she was 88 years old.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, followed by a rosary and prayer service at 7 at Curran Funeral Chapel, 3005 S. Locust St., in Grand Island.
The Catholic Mass of the Resurrection will be the following morning, Oct 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, 112 S. Cedar St. in Grand Island. The Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt will be the celebrant, with the Rev. Jorge Canela concelebrating, assisted by Deacon Stephen Doran.
After the interment in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3826 W. Stolley Park Road in Grand Island, a luncheon reception to celebrate the gift of her life will be hosted by her family at the St. Mary's Cathedral Square.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral and Central Catholic High School. Masses and rosaries offered for Mary Ann would also be treasured by her family.
Mary Ann was born to Herman Alfonzo Franssen and Mary Wilhelmina (Placke) Franssen, on the family farm north of Rockville. She joined two older brothers, Harold and Lavern Franssen, who both preceded her in death.
Mary Ann attended Rockville Rural School District 53 until the 9th grade and graduated from Boelus High School in 1950.
The Franssen Family owned the chicken hatchery in Boelus where Mary Ann dipped many a chick into pastel dyes for Easter sales.
After graduating from high school, Mary Ann worked for Marshall Field's Department Store in Chicago, Ill. Mary Ann was later employed by Delta Airlines, working 2 years in Chicago, Ill., before accepting a position at Delta's offices in Washington D.C.
Still a Nebraska girl at heart, she met Michael James Lewandowski of Ashton while singing in the church choir in Rockville. Following their courtship, the couple married at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney on Feb. 16, 1957. Mike and Mary Ann were blessed with 42 years of marriage before he passed away on Aug. 12, 1998.
Mike and Mary Ann first resided in Broken Bow, where Mike was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and Mary Ann was a homemaker and soon to be a stay-at-home mother. The couple moved to Grand Island and went on to have seven living children: Michelle Sharp (Alan) of Rogers, Ark., Marcie Stokman (Peter) of Crosby, Minn., Sharon Doran (Steve) of Omaha, Kristin Merck (Mike) of Ham Lake, Minn., Paul Lewandowski (Terri Brown) of Lincoln, Joanie Lang (Scott) of Stillwater, Minn., and Tom Lewandowski (Janel Scholl) of Ironton, Minn.
Mary Ann was blessed with 42 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, all who adore their Grandma Lew. Mary Ann enjoyed ceramics and baking. She was known for her homemade bread and rolls, as well as cookies and bun-buns for her grandkids. She had a genuine gift of hospitality and would welcome anyone at any time. She could pull off a meal fit for a king within minutes.
Mary Ann was known for her authentic servant heart. Among her favorite honors was taking Jesus in the Eucharist to the sick at St. Francis Medical Center. She was involved with Catholic Daughters and various prayer groups over the years. She helped at St. Mary's and Central Catholic Schools whenever called upon.
In June of 2013, Mary Ann moved to Epiphany Senior Living in Coon Rapids, Minn., and became involved in the local parish as a Eucharistic minister and daily communicant. Her children called on her regularly with prayer requests, knowing that she would diligently take them to prayer. Her faith and trust in God, in all things, was a great witness to those around her. She was loved by many and was LOVE to many. She will be dearly missed.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuenralchapel.com
under Mary Ann's obituary.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.