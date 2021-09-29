Menu
Mary Ann Lewandowski
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Mary Ann (Franssen) Lewandowski passed away peacefully in Coon Rapids, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Born on Oct. 11, 1932, she was 88 years old.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, followed by a rosary and prayer service at 7 at Curran Funeral Chapel, 3005 S. Locust St., in Grand Island.
The Catholic Mass of the Resurrection will be the following morning, Oct 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, 112 S. Cedar St. in Grand Island. The Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt will be the celebrant, with the Rev. Jorge Canela concelebrating, assisted by Deacon Stephen Doran.
After the interment in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3826 W. Stolley Park Road in Grand Island, a luncheon reception to celebrate the gift of her life will be hosted by her family at the St. Mary's Cathedral Square.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral and Central Catholic High School. Masses and rosaries offered for Mary Ann would also be treasured by her family.
Mary Ann was born to Herman Alfonzo Franssen and Mary Wilhelmina (Placke) Franssen, on the family farm north of Rockville. She joined two older brothers, Harold and Lavern Franssen, who both preceded her in death.
Mary Ann attended Rockville Rural School District 53 until the 9th grade and graduated from Boelus High School in 1950.
The Franssen Family owned the chicken hatchery in Boelus where Mary Ann dipped many a chick into pastel dyes for Easter sales.
After graduating from high school, Mary Ann worked for Marshall Field's Department Store in Chicago, Ill. Mary Ann was later employed by Delta Airlines, working 2 years in Chicago, Ill., before accepting a position at Delta's offices in Washington D.C.
Still a Nebraska girl at heart, she met Michael James Lewandowski of Ashton while singing in the church choir in Rockville. Following their courtship, the couple married at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney on Feb. 16, 1957. Mike and Mary Ann were blessed with 42 years of marriage before he passed away on Aug. 12, 1998.
Mike and Mary Ann first resided in Broken Bow, where Mike was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and Mary Ann was a homemaker and soon to be a stay-at-home mother. The couple moved to Grand Island and went on to have seven living children: Michelle Sharp (Alan) of Rogers, Ark., Marcie Stokman (Peter) of Crosby, Minn., Sharon Doran (Steve) of Omaha, Kristin Merck (Mike) of Ham Lake, Minn., Paul Lewandowski (Terri Brown) of Lincoln, Joanie Lang (Scott) of Stillwater, Minn., and Tom Lewandowski (Janel Scholl) of Ironton, Minn.
Mary Ann was blessed with 42 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, all who adore their Grandma Lew. Mary Ann enjoyed ceramics and baking. She was known for her homemade bread and rolls, as well as cookies and bun-buns for her grandkids. She had a genuine gift of hospitality and would welcome anyone at any time. She could pull off a meal fit for a king within minutes.
Mary Ann was known for her authentic servant heart. Among her favorite honors was taking Jesus in the Eucharist to the sick at St. Francis Medical Center. She was involved with Catholic Daughters and various prayer groups over the years. She helped at St. Mary's and Central Catholic Schools whenever called upon.
In June of 2013, Mary Ann moved to Epiphany Senior Living in Coon Rapids, Minn., and became involved in the local parish as a Eucharistic minister and daily communicant. Her children called on her regularly with prayer requests, knowing that she would diligently take them to prayer. Her faith and trust in God, in all things, was a great witness to those around her. She was loved by many and was LOVE to many. She will be dearly missed.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuenralchapel.com under Mary Ann's obituary.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Oct
1
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lewendowski family, I met your parents at the phone company credit union where I worked many years ago. Mary Ann always stopped by my office to visit when she came in. I dearly loved your mother and I am sincerely sorry to learn of her passing. It was my pleasure to have known Mary Ann. She was a very kind, sincere lady and I am so sorry for your loss. God´s peace be with you. Connie Osterman
Connie Osterman
October 24, 2021
Michelle and Marcie I have great memories of working with you at St Francis Hospital. I used to see your Mom at the hospital(Medical Center) when she made her visits to the sick. Your Mom was always smiling, such a lovely person. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Roberta Seaman
Other
October 1, 2021
Dear Lewandowski Family - We are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. Thank you for sharing both of your parents with us as we were their (and Tommy's) next door neighbors when we were newlyweds on Cedar Street. They were always there with encouragement, patience, faith and a proud story about their beautiful family. We were so blessed to have had them in our lives! May Peace Be With You. John and Dayle Schutte
Dayle Schutte
Friend
October 1, 2021
Michelle, Marcie, and family, so sorry for your loss. I was fortunate to have met your mom, I remember her as a sweet lady. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeannette Kraft Herrold
School
September 29, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your Mother!! She was a beautiful soul! My thoughts and prayers go out the the Lewandowski family!
Barb Green
School
September 29, 2021
Dearest Michelle, Marcie and families, I am so sorry for your loss. Marcie, I am assuming your mom was staying with you or in your town. Sincere condolences to all, your mom was a lovely lady, my mom really misses her. Doug & I live in Omaha & I teach at Willa Cather Elementary School-24 yrs. 402-213-4087 cell
Jenifer Paulsen Cook
Friend
September 28, 2021
Mike was my 2nd cousin, worked with Mike at NW Bell, Mary was a dear lady who helped with the genealogy of our family. My Kids also went to school with theirs. Condolences to the family, They are in my thoughts and prayers.
Leonard Shorty Grudzinski Jr.
Family
September 28, 2021
My heart goes out to your family. God´s grace and peace bring you comfort.
Gary Grubbs
September 27, 2021
Knowing Mike and Mary Ann and working with Mike We send our condolences to the family of these wonderful people. Them and their family will be in our prayers.
Larry and Arlene Kelly
Friend
September 27, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family of this sweet lady. She was the sweetest an awesome cousin she was missed from the day she moved from GI and I will miss our conversations on the phone. May She Rest in Peace and Eternal light Shine upon Her
Pam Tagel
Family
September 27, 2021
