Dear Lewandowski Family - We are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. Thank you for sharing both of your parents with us as we were their (and Tommy's) next door neighbors when we were newlyweds on Cedar Street. They were always there with encouragement, patience, faith and a proud story about their beautiful family. We were so blessed to have had them in our lives! May Peace Be With You. John and Dayle Schutte

Dayle Schutte Friend October 1, 2021