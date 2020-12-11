Menu
Mary Lou O'Hare
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
PALMER - Mary Lou O'Hare, 91, of Palmer died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. A drive-by at Mary Lou's home will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to social distancing and face masks will be required.
The services will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
livestreamed at www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP, St. Paul, NE
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
Sponsored by Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul.
She was such a fun warm heart person, I work with her as a young girl, and thought I want to be like her, I am sure mom and her are having some good laughs. The family has my deepest sympathy, god bless.
Jackie Urbanski
December 11, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. She was a special lady.
Brenda Bandt-Kimminau
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, your family is sure in my prayers.
Sara (Rubesh) Suggs
December 11, 2020
