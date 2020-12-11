PALMER - Mary Lou O'Hare, 91, of Palmer died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. A drive-by at Mary Lou's home will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to social distancing and face masks will be required.
The services will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.