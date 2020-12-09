ST. PAUL - Mary M. McIntyre, 101, of St. Paul passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Private family services will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, with the Rev. Rayappa Konka officiating. Private interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at Wolbach. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born Feb. 13, 1919, to Mike and Dorothy (Ralph) Killeen on the family farm west of Wolbach in Greeley County. She was raised on the farm and received her education at schools in Brayton and Wolbach. She was united in marriage to Oren McIntyre on April 5, 1937, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wolbach. The couple made their home on a farm near Wolbach. They moved to a farm near Ericson for three years, returning to Wolbach to farm north of town. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oren, in 1994. Mary moved to St. Paul in 1997 to be closer to family.
Mary was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in St. Paul. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed her beautiful flowers, traveling, country western music and dancing with Oren. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary had a large open heart and an Irish wit that made everyone feel welcome. She will be missed by many.
Survivors of the immediate family include her children and spouses, Colleen Killinger of St. Paul, daughter-in-law Sandra McIntyre of St. Paul, and sons, Dan and Barb McIntyre of St. Paul and Tim and Barb McIntyre of Greeley; nine grandchildren and spouses, Rita and Brad Loseke, Kathleen Quinn, Joe Killinger, Rosemary Wichmann, John and Laura McIntyre, Tom McIntyre, Monte and Michelle McIntyre, Mindy and Chad Grossart, and Jeremy and Karen McIntyre; 16 great-grandchildren; Tyler (Ashlee) Loseke, Tom Loseke, Daniel Quinn, Chris Quinn, Jerrid (Shantell) Wichmann, Sarah (Chris) Golick, Terran McIntyre, Tate McIntyre, Cade, Colby, Cohen and Cayle Grossart, Reagan, Emerson, Truett, and Easton McIntyre; and a great-great-grandchild, Milo Loseke. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oren; son, Mike McIntyre; son-in-law, Gerald Killinger; grandson, Donnie Killinger; former daughter-in-law, Ruth McIntyre; brother, Gerald Killeen; and three sisters, Ruth Henningsen, Clara Nealon and Peggy Paulsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, Memorial Masses, the Wolbach Cemetery Association, or to the donor's choice.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.