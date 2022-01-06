Mary "Jolene" Newman, 84, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a wake service at 6 p.m.
Jolene was born July 19, 1937, in Esbon, Kan., the daughter of Arden and Rosella (Lorence) Rogers. She attended school in Aurora, graduating with the class of 1955.
On May 18, 1956, Jolene married Roland R. Newman. The couple made Grand Island their home, where they raised their four children. Jolene worked at various jobs throughout her life and also did a lot of volunteering.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, helping out in many capacities. She loved gardening and hunting for morel mushrooms. In the past she loved to fish, trolling in their boat at their cabin at Sherman Dam. Her other enjoyments included listening to and collecting Elvis memorabilia, and watching Johnny Carson while enjoying Crunchy Cheetos and Coors Light. She was an amazing cook! Everyone loved her beef 'n noodles and peanut brittle. Jolene adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always trying new things including taking banjo lessons and exercise classes.
Those who cherish Jolene's memory include her children, son, Rocky Newman of Grand Island, and daughters, Micki Robinson-Fry of Grand Island, Gina (David) Newlon of Arvada, Colo., and Heidi (Rick) Magana of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Dana Newman of Omaha; 11 grandchildren, Chance, Catelyn Newman (Troy Romero) and Callie, Nicole and Shayla, Valerie, Vanessa and Brian, Matt, Molly and Marty; and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers, Dean Rogers of Burwell and Johnny (Diana) Rogers of Hastings; sisters, Gailya Fobben of Hastings and Sue Ousey of Hastings; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; parents; brothers, Billy and Gene; infant sister, Sharon; and son-in-law, Robert Fry.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 6, 2022.