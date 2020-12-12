PALMER - Mary Lou O'Hare, 91, of Palmer died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. A drive-by at Mary Lou's home will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to social distancing, and face masks will be required.
The services will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Mary Lou was born July 7, 1929, at Trumbull, the daughter of Chester A. and Liva P. (Rader) Munn. She was the 11th child of 12 in the family, which later lived in Hastings and then settled in Central City. She graduated from Central City High School in 1947. After graduating she worked as a telephone operator in Central City.
She was united in marriage to Arthur R. "Art" O'Hare on April 7, 1951, at Central City. The couple farmed in the Palmer area their entire married life. Art died on June 23, 1989.
Mary Lou worked as a social worker at Abel's Nursing Home in St. Paul, which later became Heritage Living Center. She worked there for a number of years before retiring.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women in St. Paul, Chat & Nibble Club, Saturday Night Card Club and Burton-Beyer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 120, all of Palmer.
One of Mary Lou's greatest joys was dancing and spending time with family and friends. She truly loved people and thoroughly enjoyed making people laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family, community and many friends.
She is survived by her five daughters and their spouses, Kathy and Roger Lewandowski of St. Paul, Mary O'Hare and Mark Vangen of Lincoln, Chris and Bill Kurz of Palmer, Jody and Kelly Tibbetts of Palmer and Pat and Jim Haag of Palmer; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Art, she was preceded in death by her parents; and six brothers, five sisters and all their spouses.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Mary Lou's family and her video tribute viewed by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.