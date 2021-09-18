NORFOLK - Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with the Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a wake service at 7.
Levander Funeral Home in Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 18, 2021.