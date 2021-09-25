Mary Schainost, 84

NORFOLK - Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84 of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.