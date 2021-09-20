Sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island.
3 Entries
Dave and family, sorry for your loss. I enjoyed your mother when I worked for her in refinishing her floor. She was very sweet. She sent me her receipt and wrote, "thank you Mike. The more I look at it, the more I like it." I kept that receipt on my bulletin board. I enjoyed working for her.
Mike McDermott
September 23, 2021
In Loving Memory of Mary Katherine Walkowiak,. A wonderful person, wonderful family, and wonderful life.
Margo Kusy and family
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy ! Mary was a bright light in my life as a young girl growing . She was an inspiration to me as well. Her loving guidance to me sometimes as well as to her beautiful children touched my life in so many ways through my adulthood. This beautiful woman has and will always hold a "special" place in my heart! Hold tight to her past words of wisdom and cherish the precious memories because those things will comfort you all