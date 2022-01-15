ORD - MaryAnn Lange, 91, of Ord, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ord. Pastor Adam Archer will officiate. Burial will be at the Ord City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 15, 2022.