MaryAnn Lange
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ORD - MaryAnn Lange, 91, of Ord, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ord. Pastor Adam Archer will officiate. Burial will be at the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11, Ord, NE
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Ord, NE
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. she was a very sweet woman. May she Rest in Peace
Karen Greenland
January 19, 2022
So Sorry for your loss, though and prayers for your families
Cheryl and Dan Johnson
Family
January 16, 2022
