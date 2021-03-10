Matthew "Matt" Smith, 48, of Grand Island, and loving father of three children, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
A celebration of life for Matt will be held by invitation only at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Matt was born Jan. 20, 1973, in Pueblo, Colo., to Raymond and Kathy (Dolak) Smith. Matt had a son, Justice, with Kathy Purcell, and two sons, Jacob and Ethan, with Tasha Miller.
Matt made his love of cars and working on/restoring them his career. Matt also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed going out on the road with them, and he loved his dogs. He actually lived his life, making it meaningful. He was mostly known for his quick wit, infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit and for the great love and appreciation he had for his children and family.
He is survived by his children, Jacob, Ethan and Justice; his ex-wife, Tasha, who was one of his best friends (besides his boys); his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Dave Wells; niece, Hannah; nephew, Devin; and beloved dog, Roxie.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents.
Quote: "Life is a sh*t sandwich and the more friends you have the less sh*t you have to eat." Matt was a great man and will be missed dearly!
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.