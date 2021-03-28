Maureen K. Donlin, 77, of Grand Island died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at The Monarch in Lincoln, surrounded by her loving family.
A private family rosary will be held on Friday, April 16, with a private family funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Both will be held at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Grand Island.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Leo's Catholic Church Facebook page. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in Atkinson. Following the funeral mass, in Maureen's memory the family is sponsoring a blanket for the third race at Fonner Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Maureen's obituary.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 28, 2021.