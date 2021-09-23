ST. PAUL - Dr. Maurice "Doc" D. Mathews, 87, of St. Paul passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.

A private family burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.