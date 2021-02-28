John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Maxine A. Failing, 101, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at John A Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha. Maxine was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island, where she was a deacon and was involved in several committees. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Sue (James) Anderson; grandchildren, Robert, Catherine, Deborah (Seth) Munies; Jennifer Joslyn; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack, Evie, and Pierce; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Failing; son, Robert H. Failing; her parents and siblings.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
6 Entries
Dear Sweet Aunt Maxine, I remember how she always looked after me when I was in nursing school. She had a reception for me when I got my cap and when I graduated! She was a very special lady, I will always cherish her memory! Sending much love to her family on this day!
Kathy Broughton
February 22, 2022
My parents lived by the Failings on Phoenix St. In Grand Island in the 1970s. I haven't seen her since then, but she still has the same wonderful smile in the photo. So sorry for your loss.
Cindy S. Troester
March 2, 2021
Sue, Jim & family,
We send you our prayers and sympathy at the passing of your mother. What a wonderful, long life. God's grace & peace be with you. In His Love,
Mark & Glenda
Mark Wingert & Glenda Bahr
February 28, 2021
Ann Sosa
February 28, 2021
Ann Sosa
February 28, 2021
I was so lucky to have been able to spend d her 100th birthday with Aunt Maxine. What a wonderful time we all had together.