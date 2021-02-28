OMAHA - Maxine A. Failing, 101, passed away Feb. 22, 2021.

Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at John A Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.

Maxine was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island, where she was a deacon and was involved in several committees.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Sue (James) Anderson; grandchildren, Robert, Catherine, Deborah (Seth) Munies; Jennifer Joslyn; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack, Evie, and Pierce; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Failing; son, Robert H. Failing; her parents and siblings.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.