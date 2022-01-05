Menu
Maxine Reimers
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
KENESAW - Maxine Marie Reimers, 66, of Kenesaw died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Grand Island VA Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton. Burial will be at the Souleville Cemetery in Sherman County.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St., NE
Jan
7
Service
7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St., NE
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
I just have sweet memories of her in high school. She was very kind. I know she will be missed. I am so sorry for your family's loss for the moment. Eternity will be forever!
Kristi Haynes Hayden
March 8, 2022
My sympathies to her family and friends.
Terry Dankert
March 8, 2022
