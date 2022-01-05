KENESAW - Maxine Marie Reimers, 66, of Kenesaw died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Grand Island VA Medical Center. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton. Burial will be at the Souleville Cemetery in Sherman County. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.