KENESAW - Maxine M. Reimers, 66, of Kenesaw died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Grand Island VA Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with the Rev. Jonathan Sorensen will be presiding. Burial will be at the Souleville Cemetery in Sherman County.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Maxine was born Sept. 21, 1955, in Loup City to Lee and Phyllis (Beran) Reimers. She grew up in Boelus and graduated from Centura High School in 1973. She served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. She attended Central Technical Community College and graduated with her LPN in 1975. She attended Kearney State College and graduated with a degree in business in 1991.
Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and collecting salt and pepper shakers. Maxine was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Joe Blackford of Hastings; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Mary Reimers of Boelus, Jerome Reimers of Boelus, Wayne and Esther Reimers of Boelus, Lynn and Lori Reimers of Sumner, Jack and Audrey Reimers of Boelus; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Reiser of Spencer; uncle and aunt, Virgil and Doris Reimers of Grand Island; godchild, Emily Reiser of Spencer; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Edwin "Eddie" Blackford; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Reimers; nephew, Jacob Reiser.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 6, 2022.