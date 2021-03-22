Menu
Merlin "MJ" Gosch IV
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Merlin "MJ" Gosch IV, 40, died on March 15, 2021, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Jim Golka will officiate.
MJ was born on Oct. 1, 1980, in St. Paul to Lorey (Geiger) and Merlin "Sonny" Gosch Jr. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in May of 1998. Before making his home in Council Bluffs, MJ lived in a few different states.
He had a lot of job changes over the years - from building houses, remodeling rooms and building decks, to his position as a heavy machine operator at the time of his death.
In his spare time, MJ loved to watch Huskers football games, especially when he was able to go the game with his dad. Some of his other interests included woodworking, working out, camping, and hiking. MJ will be remembered for the big smile that was always on his face, and being willing to help any of his friends at any time.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, Miranda, Raegan, Vanessa, Ganyn; his other littles, Parker and Penelope; the love of his life, Madeline Greenfield; mom, Lorey Gosch; sister, Desirea (Greg) Brumfield; brother, Lee Geiger; nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Greyson, Bailey, Keania, and Gage; and many aunts and uncles.
MJ was preceded in death by his dad, Sonny Gosch; sister, Shaw Gosch; grandparents, Helen and Everett Geiger, and Merlin and Beverly Gosch; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lorey, So sorry to hear of your sons passing. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Sue Hamilton
March 26, 2021
You will be missed my friend.
Fred Bathen
March 25, 2021
RIP MJ my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Deb Lengfelder
March 22, 2021
My prayers and deepest sympathies for MJs family and loved ones. I cant imagine what your all feeling from the loss of such a wonderful person. Bless you all during this difficult time.

Much love your way

Kerri Beran
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
Kerri Beran
March 20, 2021
