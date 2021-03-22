COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Merlin "MJ" Gosch IV, 40, died on March 15, 2021, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Jim Golka will officiate.
MJ was born on Oct. 1, 1980, in St. Paul to Lorey (Geiger) and Merlin "Sonny" Gosch Jr. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in May of 1998. Before making his home in Council Bluffs, MJ lived in a few different states.
He had a lot of job changes over the years - from building houses, remodeling rooms and building decks, to his position as a heavy machine operator at the time of his death.
In his spare time, MJ loved to watch Huskers football games, especially when he was able to go the game with his dad. Some of his other interests included woodworking, working out, camping, and hiking. MJ will be remembered for the big smile that was always on his face, and being willing to help any of his friends at any time.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, Miranda, Raegan, Vanessa, Ganyn; his other littles, Parker and Penelope; the love of his life, Madeline Greenfield; mom, Lorey Gosch; sister, Desirea (Greg) Brumfield; brother, Lee Geiger; nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Greyson, Bailey, Keania, and Gage; and many aunts and uncles.
MJ was preceded in death by his dad, Sonny Gosch; sister, Shaw Gosch; grandparents, Helen and Everett Geiger, and Merlin and Beverly Gosch; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2021.