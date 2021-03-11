CENTRAL CITY - Merlin Duane Hilderbrand, 85, of Central City died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at a later date. The family requests everyone to dress in casual attire.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Duane was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Oshkosh to Fredrick Albert and Nettie Pearl (Brown) Hilderbrand. Duane enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War conflict. He was honorably discharged and returned to Clarks.
He began working for Union Pacific Railroad. He then worked at Rainbow Bakery in Grand Island. He was an over-the-road trucker from 1974 until 2018. He worked for Fremont Contract Carriers, Sunrise Express and various other companies.
Duane mostly lived in Grand Island. He moved in 1987 to Central City, where he was living at the time of his death.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post No. 6 in Central City.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine of Central City; son, Dale and Maureen Hilderbrand of Phillips; three daughters, Michelle Hilderbrand Pedrosa of Central City, Traci Hilderbrand and Mindy Hilderbrand, both of Grand Island; stepdaughter, Cindy (Boyd) Betts of Central City; stepsons, Mike (Sherri) Lukas of McCook, Kevin Lukas, Dennis Lukas and Kenny Lukas, all of Grand Island, and Randy (Ronda) Carmichael of Central City; a brother, Dale (Nadine) Hilderbrand of Central City; and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Ann Hilderbrand; brothers, Merle and Verlin Hilderbrand; sister, Carol Hilderbrand; and nephew, Bill Hilderbrand.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.