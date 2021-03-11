Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlin Duane Hilderbrand
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
CENTRAL CITY - Merlin Duane Hilderbrand, 85, of Central City died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at a later date. The family requests everyone to dress in casual attire.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Duane was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Oshkosh to Fredrick Albert and Nettie Pearl (Brown) Hilderbrand. Duane enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War conflict. He was honorably discharged and returned to Clarks.
He began working for Union Pacific Railroad. He then worked at Rainbow Bakery in Grand Island. He was an over-the-road trucker from 1974 until 2018. He worked for Fremont Contract Carriers, Sunrise Express and various other companies.
Duane mostly lived in Grand Island. He moved in 1987 to Central City, where he was living at the time of his death.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post No. 6 in Central City.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine of Central City; son, Dale and Maureen Hilderbrand of Phillips; three daughters, Michelle Hilderbrand Pedrosa of Central City, Traci Hilderbrand and Mindy Hilderbrand, both of Grand Island; stepdaughter, Cindy (Boyd) Betts of Central City; stepsons, Mike (Sherri) Lukas of McCook, Kevin Lukas, Dennis Lukas and Kenny Lukas, all of Grand Island, and Randy (Ronda) Carmichael of Central City; a brother, Dale (Nadine) Hilderbrand of Central City; and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Ann Hilderbrand; brothers, Merle and Verlin Hilderbrand; sister, Carol Hilderbrand; and nephew, Bill Hilderbrand.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending up prayers for you all. I worked with Merlin at Sunrise Express and he was always a happy guy and enjoyed brining in his homemade cookies, which by the way, were really delicious! Merlin will be missed by many.
Sharon Arnold
March 15, 2021
Michelle and families, your dad was an awesome man and will be missed by all that knew him! Sending lots and lots of prayers/HUGS and my sympathies to all of you!!! Love & Hugs!!!
Kimberly (Allen) Lange
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results