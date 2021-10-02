Merlin "Merle" Yoder, 82, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Grand Island Good Samaritan Village, from natural causes.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Merle Yoder, the son of Ralph and Esther (Saltzman) Yoder, was born in Sutton on Nov. 23, 1938.

Merle grew up in Shickley and graduated from Shickley High School in 1956. Following high school, he moved to Lincoln and worked for Gooch Milling Company and started a family with his first wife, Merna; with this marriage they had two sons, Michael and Monte. Merle and his family moved to Superior, where he started a career in the transportation industry, hauling milk cans from dairy farms to the creameries. In 1967, he and his family moved to Aurora and he worked for a short time at the Grand Island Ammunition Plant in support of the Vietnam War, before returning to truck driving.

From the early 1970s, Merle worked for several companies driving tractor-trailer semis locally and over the road, while making many friends along the way. Among the companies Merle drove for were GI Express and Sunrise Express, from which he retired.

In 2000, Merle was introduced to Gloria Mattley and they married May 12, 2001. Since their introduction, Merle and Gloria have enjoyed morning coffee together, dancing and watching their favorite country music bands. Merle continued to drive trucks until his health would no longer allow.

Merle was also a big New York Yankees baseball fan - so much that he had blue pin stripes painted on his basement walls, where he enjoyed watching the baseball games on TV. He was always impressed with military aircraft and looked for opportunities to observe World War II era fighters and bombers. He was proud of his family and enjoyed sharing about his son's military service.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Gloria of Grand Island; two sons, Michael (Bridget) of Henderson and Monte (Kelly) of Whitestown, Ind.; stepson, Trenton Mattley; stepdaughter, Kim (Shawn) Semler; 13 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Gerald.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 2, 2021.