DANNEBROG - Merna C. Wold, 69, of Dannebrog passed away Monday, Sept 20, 2021, at home with her loved ones.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with Dr. Robert Carlson officiating. Burial will follow at the Cameron Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Merna was born Nov. 16, 1951, at Grand Island to Lue and Clara (Nielsen) Allan. She attended Rural Route 3 Country School and graduated from Wood River High School.
On July 25, 1970, Merna was united in marriage to Paul Wold at First United Methodist Church in Wood River. The couple made their home in Lincoln and moved to Wood River in 1973, then settling in Dannebrog in 1975. Merna worked retail at Walgreens and Shopko.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted. She enjoyed camping and going to bluegrass festivals. Her greatest joys in life were her faith and family. Merna was many things in life - a mother, grandmother, gardener, quilter and wonderful cook.
Merna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul; sons, Brian (Bridget) Wold of Lincoln and Matt (Kristi) Wold of Grand Island; daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Sack of St. Paul; grandchildren, Dylan, Karsyn, and Brinley Wold, Isiah and Kaylee Sack; brother, John (Connie) Allan of Kearney; half sister, Mickie (Bob) Langdon of Oregon; sister-in-law, Darlene Wold of Bismark, N.D; and various relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lue J. Allan II.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.