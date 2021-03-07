Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael J. "Mike" Agostine
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Michael J. "Mike" Agostine, 72, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Cremation was chosen, and there will be a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home with a Catholic Rosary at 6. Burial of ashes will be at a later date with military honors.
Mike was born Sept. 15, 1948, in David City, the son of Ronald and Sara (McAllister) Agostine. Mike graduated from Fullerton High School, Class of 1966.
On Feb. 8, 1968, Mike entered the United States Army. He served his enlisted time in Vietnam and was honorably discharged Sept. 11, 1970. The shadows of his time spent in Vietnam stayed with Mike until the end.
He worked for the City of Grand Island before becoming employed with Southern Power District for 34 years, from which he retired.
Over the years Mike had enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling and he loved to bowl. He especially loved the time spent with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, with his co-workers particularly.
Survivors include his son, Michael Agostine and his children, Alex and Kaylie; daughter, Raini (John) Mehring and their children, Creighton, Colton and Maeli; brothers, Tony Agostine and Joey Agostine; sisters, Karen Johnson and Mary Agostine; several nieces and nephews; his ex-wife and her family; and his favorite four-legged friend, Daphne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Agostine.
Memorials are suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society or Grand Island VFW.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
9
Rosary
6:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Another good friend gone. I'm going to miss you, buddy. RIP, Mike.
Rich Noble
March 9, 2021
Raini and John Sandy and I want to extend our sympathy for the loss of your Dad. I knew Mike as we both grew up in Fullerton. He and I would usually see each other at Hy See and talk for some time. It was always nice to see him. Again we are so sorry.
Steve and Sandy Leininger
March 7, 2021
Mike was my first boss at SNRPPD.I was new and very green to the industry. He was very patient with me, great boss. Mike did two tours on front line in Vietnam. I can´t think of better person to share a Fox hole with. RIP Bud...
Kim Willman
March 3, 2021
Mike was truly one of a kind always cracking me up with his jokes he played on southern power friends, any body that really knew him will miss him.Mike Rest In Peace
Steve Sorahan
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mike had a gentleness about him, he will be missed but not forgotten. God bless him on his journey to his Lord.
Kristine Mullen
March 2, 2021
To the Family of Mike Agostine. You have my sincere condolences. We hunted and bowled together, He was always pulling a joke on someone.
Ed Brezenski
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results