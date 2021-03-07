Michael J. "Mike" Agostine, 72, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Cremation was chosen, and there will be a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home with a Catholic Rosary at 6. Burial of ashes will be at a later date with military honors.
Mike was born Sept. 15, 1948, in David City, the son of Ronald and Sara (McAllister) Agostine. Mike graduated from Fullerton High School, Class of 1966.
On Feb. 8, 1968, Mike entered the United States Army. He served his enlisted time in Vietnam and was honorably discharged Sept. 11, 1970. The shadows of his time spent in Vietnam stayed with Mike until the end.
He worked for the City of Grand Island before becoming employed with Southern Power District for 34 years, from which he retired.
Over the years Mike had enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling and he loved to bowl. He especially loved the time spent with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, with his co-workers particularly.
Survivors include his son, Michael Agostine and his children, Alex and Kaylie; daughter, Raini (John) Mehring and their children, Creighton, Colton and Maeli; brothers, Tony Agostine and Joey Agostine; sisters, Karen Johnson and Mary Agostine; several nieces and nephews; his ex-wife and her family; and his favorite four-legged friend, Daphne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Agostine.
Memorials are suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society or Grand Island VFW.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.