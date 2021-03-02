Michael J. "Mike" Agostine, 72, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Cremation was chosen and burial of ashes with military honors will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 2, 2021.
Another good friend gone. I'm going to miss you, buddy. RIP, Mike.
Rich Noble
March 9, 2021
Raini and John
Sandy and I want to extend our sympathy for the loss of your Dad. I knew Mike as we both grew up in Fullerton. He and I would usually see each other at Hy See and talk for some time. It was always nice to see him. Again we are so sorry.
Steve and Sandy Leininger
March 7, 2021
Mike was my first boss at SNRPPD.I was new and very green to the industry. He was very patient with me, great boss. Mike did two tours on front line in Vietnam. I can´t think of better person to share a Fox hole with.
RIP Bud...
Kim Willman
March 3, 2021
Mike was truly one of a kind always cracking me up with his jokes he played on southern power friends, any body that really knew him will miss him.Mike Rest In Peace
Steve Sorahan
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mike had a gentleness about him, he will be missed but not forgotten. God bless him on his journey to his Lord.
Kristine Mullen
March 2, 2021
To the Family of Mike Agostine. You have my sincere condolences. We hunted and bowled together, He was always pulling a joke on someone.