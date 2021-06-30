Michael S. Alfrey III, 74, of Grand Island, passed away June 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Mike was born March 9, 1947, in New Jersey, to Michael and Doris Alfrey II. He was raised and received his education in Kansas. After high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Army, and served in the Vietnam War.
On Oct. 7, 2004, Mike was united in marriage to Dwi Handuyani in Philadelphia. The couple moved to Hastings in 2008, and later to Grand Island. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed spending time with family, watching war-related movies, and eating his favorite meal of fried chicken and diet Pepsi.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dwi; his children, Michael (Linda) Alfrey IV, James (Chris) Alfrey, Joseph Alfrey, Kenneth (Bobbi) Alfrey; his stepchildren, Gracia Permatasari, Meiritta Intan Peitiwi, Timotius Wibowo Qunawan; 11 grandkids; and brother, Jim Alfrey.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 30, 2021.