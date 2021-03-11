Menu
Michael G. "Mike" Conley
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Michael "Mike" G. Conley, 72, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with Pastor Anne Gahn of Lexington United Methodist Church officiating. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Mike's honor to the American Heart Association and/or to the family for later distribution to additional charities of their choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mike was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Grand Island to Elmer and Lillian (Hancock) Conley. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education at Grand Island Senior High School. Shortly after graduating in 1966, Mike joined the United States Navy, where he served during the Vietnam War with much of his time spent at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. Mike was honorably discharged on May 12, 1971.
Mike was united in marriage to Deb Rader on May 2, 1992, in Lexington, after which the couple lived in Kearney, where he was employed at Unisys as a computer field technician. He later took up his passion, working 15 years at Cabela's as a sales associate in the gun department.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed viewing nature, hunting, fishing, boating and all things outside. He loved raising and hunting with Labrador retrievers. Mike was known for being a history buff. Another passion was classic cars and motorcycles, and some of his fondest memories were helping his son Brad rebuild his 1978 Chevy Malibu.
Mike is survived by his wife, Deb Conley of Kearney; son, Brad Conley, and fiancée, Effie Magoulas, of Chandler, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Amy, and her husband, Andy Spotanski, of San Antonio; stepson, Doug, and wife, Ellen Rader, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Makenzee and Isla Rader, and Maggie, Emma and Xavier Spotanski; brother, Rod Conley; and brother-in-Law, Leonard "Shorty" Grudzinski; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a sister, Patricia Grudzinski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
2:00p.m.
NE
Mar
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I also worked with Mike at Cabela's. He was a nice guy. I remember his smile. So sad to hear of his passing. We have lost a good one. My condolences to his family.
Monica Kindsfater
March 15, 2021
Dear Mike´s family, Tom and I both enjoyed working with Mike at Cabela´s, Tom especially. Those guys could talk guns, fishing, outdoors and life for hours! We were excited when Mike would come up to our place hunting turkeys and doves. He will be sorely missed! Please know we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Terri Hongsermeier
March 12, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to Mike's family. Mike was a genuinely nice person and my heart broke when I learned that he was gone. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed.
Diane (Ewing) Mettenbrink
March 11, 2021
