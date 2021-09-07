Michael A. Enyeart, 63, of Grand Island, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Platt Duetsche in Grand Island. Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire in honor of Mike as he would say, "It's Beer Thirty!" To honor his wishes, his body was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home and Apfel Funeral Home are assisting the family.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 7, 2021.