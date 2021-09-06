Menu
Michael A. Enyeart
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
Michael A. Enyeart, 63, of Grand Island died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Platt Duetsche in Grand Island. Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire in honor of Mike as he would say, "It's Beer Thirty!" To honor his wishes, his body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home and Apfel Funeral Home are assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Platt Duetsche
Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Mike worked on many cars for us over the years and he was the best in town when it came to car repair work. He will be deeply missed.
Kimberly Lopez
Work
September 10, 2021
My prayers are with you all during this time. So sorry for your loss.
Lorena Ryan
September 4, 2021
