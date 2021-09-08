Michael A. Enyeart, 63, of Grand Island, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Platt Duetsche in Grand Island. Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire in honor of Mike as he would say, "It's Beer Thirty!"
To honor his wishes, his body was cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home and Apfel Funeral Home are assisting the family.
Mike was born in Grand Island on Jan. 31, 1958, to Burt and Gloria (Satterly). He attended Grand Island Senior High. After high school Mike started into auto body work and was employed by Roush Diers. He eventually started his own body shop, Shady Bend Builders, which is where he currently spent every day, doing what he truly loved. His other hobbies included fishing and playing cards. Mike and LaDonna enjoyed antiquing. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. He was known as "Iggy" by his beloved grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, LaDonna; son, Miles (A.J.) Enyeart; stepsons, Dana Gruhn, Sean Gruhn and Seth Gruhn, and families: nine grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Jennifer (Danny) John, Kathy (Ray) Johnson, Alan (Kay) Enyeart, Linda (Jerry) Tjaden and Michelle Enyeart; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.