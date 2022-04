Michael "Mike" Green, 61, of Grand Island passed away at his home from natural causes on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 25, 2021.