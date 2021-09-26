Michael "Mike" Green, 61, of Grand Island, passed away at his home from natural causes on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Mike was born Sept. 28, 1959, at Grand Island, son of Arnold and Helen (Gaylord) Green. Mike lived the majority of his life in Grand Island and graduated with the Grand Island Senior High Class of 1977. He later moved to Colorado and married Carol Armour and they were blessed with their son, Aaron. He then moved back to Grand Island and after a period of time, he married his second wife, Candy, and she passed away in 2003. He was employed by Case New Holland for 30-plus years and retired in 2019.
Mike was a passionate person and could be bossy at times. His family and friends loved his funny yet sarcastic humor. Mike found many adventures and was the life of the party at any event he attended. He shared some of his best made-up recipes for family holidays and get-togethers. He adored his nieces and nephews, and with their help he was starting his new hobby, fishing.
He was survived by his brother, Tom (Sue) Green of Omaha; sister, Nancy (Mike) Koch of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Tim (Lori) Koch of Grand Island, Alyssa (Jeremy) Leahy of Cozad, Heather (Bernie) Hascall of Omaha, Amber (Justin) Diestler of Grand Island, Chuck (Jenny) Green of Grand Island, Gina (Chad) Zach of Omaha and Jesse Krivolavek; grandson, Elie; the mother of his son, Carol Ward, of Colorado; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Helen Green; a son, Aaron M. Green; his wife, Candy Green; and nephew Brad.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 26, 2021.