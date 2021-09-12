CEDAR RAPIDS - Michael "Mick" J. Loeffler, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, as the result of an ATV accident near Cedar Rapids. Funeral services are pending with Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.
We both are sorry for your loss. I know he will be missed. He always had great ideas on anything you was working on. Was a great working partner at the Douthit construction company. Our prayers are with you. Cheryl, and your family.