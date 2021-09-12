Menu
Michael J. "Mick" Loeffler
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home, Inc. - Cedar Rapids
304 W. Dayton
Cedar Rapids, NE
CEDAR RAPIDS - Michael "Mick" J. Loeffler, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, as the result of an ATV accident near Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services are pending with Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Sep
13
Service
7:30p.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home, Inc. - Cedar Rapids
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We both are sorry for your loss. I know he will be missed. He always had great ideas on anything you was working on. Was a great working partner at the Douthit construction company. Our prayers are with you. Cheryl, and your family.
Butch and Jan Robinson
Work
September 22, 2021
