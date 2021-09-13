CEDAR RAPIDS - Michael "Mick" J. Loeffler, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, as the result of an ATV accident near Cedar Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Mgrs. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with a 7:30 p.m. wake service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Michael Joseph Loeffler, son of Stanley and Irene (Harford) Loeffler was born Jan. 16, 1958, in Albion. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He attended elementary school at St. Anthony's and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1976. Mick moved to Omaha after graduating and worked in construction with his brother Cleo.
On Oct. 27, 1979, Mick was united in marriage to Cheryl McIntyre at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids where they raised their children, Jenna and Brandon. Mick and his brother Ed ran a custom hay business for many years. In 2004, Mick started working for Shanle Brothers Farms. You could not have found a harder worker then Mick. He loved to fix things and was always there to lend a hand.
In addition to working, Mick was a huge supporter of the community of Cedar Rapids. If there was an event in town, he was there and somehow involved. He served his community on the Volunteer Fire Department from 1992 to 2016, the town board from 2005 to 2020 (serving as chairman for 10 years), and was very involved in the community's Melodrama - especially when it came to "Loefflerize-ing" the props.
His wife, children and grandchildren were his world. He always wanted them to "just be humble and kind." Mick will be dearly missed by his family and his community.
Mick was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was very involved with helping in any way he could. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Mick is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl, of Cedar Rapids, and their two children: Jenna (Rick) Malander of Belgrade, and Brandon (Macaulay) Loeffler of Omaha; five beautiful grandchildren: Jack, Carly and Brooks Malander, and Charlie and McKenna Loeffler; 13 siblings: Joan Berney, Cleo (Nola) Loeffler, Marilyn (Dale) Earhart, Bill (Emma) Loeffler, Margaret (Jim) Lukas, Theresa Farmer, Kathy (Paul) Turk, Leonna (Ed) Bessey, Ed (Jane) Loeffler, David (Sharmond) Loeffler, Barb Westmeyer, Irene (Ron) Rutten, and Debra (R.T.) Truhlicka; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carolyn (Karl) Vaclavek, Diane (Jim) Martinsen, Dallas (Joann) McIntyre, and Lois (Leroy) Johannes; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Bitto; and three brothers-in-law, Louis Bitto, Brad Farmer and Fred Westmeyer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 13, 2021.