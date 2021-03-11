KEARNEY - Michael Schafer, 84, of Kearney passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island, with Pastor Melody Adams officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United Veterans Honor Guard in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Michael was born July 26, 1936, in Greeley to Herman and Aileen (O'Conner) Schafer. He grew up in Doniphan and graduated from Doniphan High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1954 and proudly served until his honorable discharge in October of 1957.
On Sept. 11, 1960, Michael was united in marriage to LeeAnn Hannon.
Michael owned and operated M & N Implement in Kearney for several years. Later Michael worked for Eaton Corp. for 20 years until his retirement. His favorite hobbies were repairing, restoring and collecting cars. Michael was also a gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, LeeAnn of Kearney; daughter, Tammy Nelson of Sebastian, Fla.; son-in-law, Robert Nelson of Kearney; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Nelson of Lincoln, Destinee (Matt) Shearer of Shenandoah, Iowa, Bailey Nelson (Jordan Isaak) of Orlando, Fla., and Ryan Nelson of Vero Beach, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Kinley Shearer of Shenandoah, Iowa; brother, Matt Schafer of Cathedral City, Calif.; sister-in-law, Joyce Schafer of Doniphan; brother-in-law, Francis (Connie) Hannon of Doniphan; many nieces and nephews; as well as several extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Virginia Schafer; and brothers, Ted Schafer, Paul Schafer and Leo "Roger" Schafer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.