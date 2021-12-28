Menu
Michael B. "Mike" Smith Sr.
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Michael "Mike" B. Smith Sr., 42, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
Mike was born April 11, 1979, in Grand Island to Dane and Rebecca (Wassinger) Smith. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating with the class of 1997. He enjoyed working on motorcycles and cars. In his younger years he was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Jaime (Kelly) Brown of Wichita, Kan., and Nicole (Paul) Turechek of Stratford, Conn.; his girlfriend, Denys Herrera; a daughter, Deanna Wintermute; three sons, Bryce, Memphis and Michael Jr. Smith; two nieces, Leah and Rachel Brown; a nephew, Nicholas Terechek; his special friends, Mike Bannister, Justin Garrison and Mike Starr; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and two aunts, Pat Sorensen and Mary Rouse.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Livingston Sondermann Funeral Chapel
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
R.I.P. Mike
Bonita Tech
Friend
December 28, 2021
Praying for the family´s peace! Thinking especially if Bryce and Becky! Hugs!!
Alice Barnes
December 28, 2021
