Monty Luark, 65, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
The funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek with Pastor Connie Kramer officiating.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday at the church. Private family burial will be at Brush, Colo., at a later date.
Monty E. Luark was born July 5, 1956, at Greeley, Colo., to James and Wanda (Ainsworth) Luark. His family traveled the country while his father was training horses. He attended many different schools through the years.
On May 4, 1981, Monty was united in marriage to Lydia Lee in Dakota City, and they were blessed with three sons.
Monty loved horses and spent most of his life training racing horses all over the country. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, running, music, and "horse trading" for horses and cars. He most enjoyed time with his family; he loved people and always said that family was the most important thing you can have in life.
Monty is survived by his son Michael (Jennifer) Luark of Brush, Colo.; granddaughter Holly Luark of Milford; sisters, Barb Trout of Brush, Colo., Sue (Steve) Wessel of Brush, Colo., Pam (Dennis) Cook of Brush, Colo.; mother-in-law, Trudy Lee of Silver Creek; several nieces and nephews.
Monty was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wanda Luark; wife Lydia Luark; sons, Jerimy Luark and Andrew Luark; brothers, Steve Luark and Mike Luark; father-in-law Robert Lee; brothers-in-law, Monty Lee and Robert Lee.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 13, 2022.