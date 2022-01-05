Menu
Muriel Follmer
GRETNA - Muriel Evelyn Follmer, the daughter of Ed and Marie (Porter) Troudt, was born on Jan. 12, 1927, in Nelson. She passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Silver Ridge Memory Care at Gretna at the age of 94 years, 11 months, 18 days.
Mass of Christian burial was 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, from the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with the Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson and rosary services will be 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to go in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent to Klawitter-Price Funeral Home, 446 S. Main St., Nelson, NE 68961 or in care of www.pricefuneralhomes.com.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Muriel attended the Nelson Public Schools and graduated in 1944.
On June 20, 1945, she was united in marriage to Donald Follmer and this union was blessed with nine children. Muriel was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Altar Society, the Highland Helping Hands Extension Club, Lost Needles Quilting Group, The Rubies. For many years she worked at the Price Funeral Home and in her younger years ran the Orbit Inn in Nelson. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful baker and cook and never sent anyone away hungry. She loved to quilt, was always dressed so nice, had a wonderful smile and laugh and never met a stranger.
Muriel is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shirley Follmer (wife of Gary) of Lincoln, Dennis and wife Kathy of Davenport; Diane Krieser and husband Clark of Seward, Mike and wife Linda of Grand Island, Brenda Awsiukiewicz and husband Larry of Omaha, Gayle Follmer, Mark and wife Lyn, all of Lincoln, and Shelley Kienow and husband Scott of Gretna; 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Marlys Jensen and Donna Jensen and husband Darrell of Superior, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two sons, Craig and Gary; a granddaughter, Corina Krieser; and two sisters, Doris Oltman and Uyvonne Knehans.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.
