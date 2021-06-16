Menu
Muriel Anna Marie Krull
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
HASTINGS - Muriel Anna Marie Krull, 95, of Hastings, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living & Memory Support in Hastings.
Burial was in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Muriel, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Pfeiffer) Uhrmacher, was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Hastings. She grew up on a farm southwest of Hastings. Muriel attended elementary school in rural Adams County and graduated from Hastings High School.
On Feb. 10, 1946, Muriel was married to Alvin Ray Krull at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where they were lifetime members. They had three children: Dean, Beverly and Lynette.
After high school, Muriel worked for Farmers Union as a bookkeeper until she married Alvin and became a partner on their farming operation in Clay County. In 1984, Muriel and Alvin retired from farming and moved into Hastings. For the past 14 years, Muriel enjoyed her residence and involvement at The Heritage at College View.
Muriel enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking. One of her biggest enjoyments was raising flowers and taking care of landscaping. She was an avid fan of her children's and grandchildren's activities.
Muriel and Alvin enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. They enjoyed bowling in a league. You could find them at local racetracks cheering on their favorite stock car drivers every Friday and Saturday during the season.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin Ray Krull; her siblings, Elmer Uhrmacher, Helen Moon, Inez Stumme, Hazel Hueske and Eddie Uhrmacher; two sisters-in-law, Lois Uhrmacher and Ruth Krull; and six brothers-in-law, Jake Moon, Charles Stumme, Bud Parks, Jim Watts, Kenneth Krull and Harvey Krull.
Those left to cherish Muriel are her son, Dean (Nancy) Krull; two daughters, Beverly (Joe) Zanski and Lynette (John) Tasich; grandchildren, Ashley (Trevor) Scheil, Mitchell (Hailey) Krull, Melissa (Dan) Laughlin, Nick Tasich, Todd (Amy) Tasich; great-grandchildren, Graham Scheil, Maxton Scheil, Noemie Scheil, June Krull, Jackson Laughlin, Morgan Laughlin, Charlie Tasich, Clara Tasich and Collin Tasich; sisters, Erma Parks and Lucy Watts; and brother-in-law, Wayne Hueske.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1225 N. Elm Ave, Hastings, NE
Jun
12
Service
10:30a.m.
Butler Volland Chapel
1225 N Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE
