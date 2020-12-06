ORD - Myron H. "Mike" O'Neel, 85, of Ord passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Myron Harvey O'Neel was born Sept. 22, 1935, at Ainsworth, to Harvey and Merna (Johnston) O'Neel. The family lived in Rock, Brown and Saline counties of Nebraska and also in Washington and Oregon.

In 1949, following eighth grade, Mike began working on ranches and then settled with the Bud and Rose White family until 1954, when he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

On Dec. 23, 1956, Mike was united in marriage to Beverly Tucker at Rose. The couple lived in St. Louis before returning to Nebraska in 1959. They first lived in Ainsworth and, in 1962, they settled in Ord, where they raised their two sons, Terry and Rodney. In 1965, Mike purchased his first truck and began moving mobile homes.

Later in life, with the help of the VA, Mike obtained a high school diploma. Mike was a well-known musician in the area. He played and sang with many dance bands and "The Fun Bunch." He was a member of the Old Time Music Hall of Fame. He also had a special love for his dogs, Skippy, Streeter and Sparky.

Survivors include a son, Rod O'Neel, of Burwell; a daughter-in-law, Denise O'Neel, of Ord; five grandchildren, Tyler O'Neel, Travis and Catherine O'Neel, Timbre and Tyler Crumrine, Clinton O'Neel and Darci O'Neel; three great-grandchildren, Treyton, Kaiya and Katrina Cassell; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Pam O'Neel, of Utah; and a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Bruce and Linda Tucker of Waverly and Marcella Tucker of Raleigh, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly, who passed away Nov. 24, 2014; a son, Terry O'Neel; a daughter-in-law, Wendy O'Neel; an infant brother, Clyde; a brother, Norl O'Neel; a sister, Rhonda Bennett; and three brothers-in-law, Jerry, Bill and Dan Tucker.

Mr. O'Neel's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Ord Heartland Assembly of God Church or the Ord Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to Rod O'Neel, 81949 HWY 11, Burwell, NE, 68823.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 6, 2020.