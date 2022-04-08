Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myron Nesiba
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Myron P. Nesiba, 62, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince L. Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersfuneralHomeSP.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.