ST. PAUL - Myron P. Nesiba, 62, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince L. Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersfuneralHomeSP.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 8, 2022.