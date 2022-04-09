ST. PAUL - Myron P. Nesiba, 62, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince L. Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersfuneralHomeSP.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Myron was born Oct. 17, 1959, at St. Paul, the son of Milton F. and Elaine M. (Horky) Nesiba. He grew up on the family farm west of Farwell and attended St. Anthony's Parochial School, Farwell Public School and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1977, where he was involved in athletics and holds the school record for the track and field 100-yard dash.
He then attended the Wichita Automotive Institute in the fall of 1977. He returned to work as a mechanic in Grand Island at Sear's Automotive and Kinman Chevrolet.
He was united in marriage to Renee E. Stepanek on July 26, 1980, at St. Paul. The couple lived north of St. Paul their entire married life and raised their three daughters. He was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer in 1987 by the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce.
Myron also drove a school bus for St. Paul Public Schools from 1985 to 2009. He loved to drive children to school, field trips and sporting events.
He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1918 and had served on the board of directors for Howard-Greeley RPPD and treasurer for the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery board.
He enjoyed farming, mechanics, being outdoors and loved being with his wife, daughters, grandkids and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife Renee of St. Paul; three daughters and sons-in-law, Ali and Aron Rasmussen of Elkhorn, Jenny and Matt Van Moorleghem of Waterloo, and Justine and Blake Bollwitt of O'Neill; eight grandchildren, Axl and Avery Rasmussen, Charlie, Simon and Jonas Van Moorleghem and Jaxon, Jordyn and Crew Bollwitt; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Doris Nesiba of Loup City and Merlin and Judy Nesiba of Grand Island; mother-in-law, Phyllis Stepanek of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Rochelle Stepanek of St. Paul; special nephew and his wife and daughter, Alex, Zoe and Ellarya Stepanek of Lincoln; and family friend, Donna Dobish of St. Paul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Elaine Nesiba; stepmother, Evelyn Nesiba; brother, Marvin Nesiba; father-in-law, Alfred Stepanek; and grandparents, Louie and Clara Horky, James Nesiba, Alice (Nesiba) Greenwalt and Walter Greenwalt.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Myron's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 9, 2022.