DANNEBROG - Myron K. Nielsen, 90, of Dannebrog, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

A private family graveside service with military honors will be at the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 12, 2022.