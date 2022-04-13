DANNEBROG - Myron K. Nielsen of Dannebrog died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island at the age of 90.
A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
He was born in Omaha on Jan. 8, 1932, and was adopted by Chris and Thresa (Tucker) Nielsen of the Cleveland precinct south of Dannebrog. He grew up on the family farm, attended rural schools, and graduated from Dannebrog High School in 1949. He went through more cars during his high school years than most, driving too fast and blowing up the engines. He would just get another. Myron was incredibly intelligent and loved everything about Dannebrog. He knew more than anyone about Dannebrog and the surrounding areas and loved to tell everyone what he knew, whether they wanted to hear it or not, and he was always right … about everything!
He was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Myron was an accomplished vocalist and often sang in school, church, and for weddings. For many years, he sang "Oh Holy Night" for Christmas Eve services at the Lutheran church.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from May 1951 to March 1955. His basic training was in San Antonio, Texas, at Lackland Air Force Base. He later was stationed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Greenland.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he returned home to rural Dannebrog.
He met Eleanor Gembica at the Glovera Dance Pavilion in Grand Island and they were married on June 28, 1956, in Clay Center and were later divorced. Myron and Eleanor farmed in the Cleveland area, had a Grade A dairy herd, and he did custom baling as well. He also worked at Southard Implement in St Paul. He began Nielsen Electric in the late 1960s and was very successful.
Myron was very civic-minded, he served as a Howard County Commissioner from 1969 to 1981. He also served on the Dannebrog Village Board from 2000 to 2002.
He liked to golf, fish, play cards, hunt and travel. He enjoyed tractor pulling, both as a spectator and participant. He wintered at McAllen, Texas, for many years.
Survivors include son Jim (Coryn) Nielsen of Dannebrog; daughters, Rita (Jay) Flohr, Julie Liske and Colleen (Todd) Gallion, all of Grand Island, Connie Morton and Gina Lamm of Dannebrog; 12 grandchildren, Chris (Jill) Flohr, Michelle Liske and Jamie Brown, Tanner (Jamie) Morton, Alex Gallion, all of Grand Island, Nicole (Matt) McClure of Phillips, Tasha Morton of Aurora, Caitlin (Nick) Wise of Gretna, Jackson and Logan Lamm, Chase and Shane Nielsen, all of Dannebrog; and nine great-grandchildren, Josh Flohr, Pennilyn Wise, Ryne, Maddyn, Blake and Royston McClure, Harper Dey, Hunter Morton and Erin Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Megan Gallion.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 13, 2022.