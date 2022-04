Myrtle Raile, 88, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Peeler will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 19, 2021.