Myrtle Raile, 88, of Grand Island passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Myrtle was born July 26, 1932, to Elbert and Della Black at home in Polk County, Mo., near Bolivar. She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1950. After graduation, Myrtle moved to Marshalltown, Iowa, where she worked as a nurse's aide. Myrtle moved to Grand Island in 1952. She was united in marriage to Frank Stobbe on May 18, 1956. They were married until 1983, at the time of his death.
In the 1950s Myrtle worked as a bookkeeper at Wolbach's Department Store. Later, after her children were in grade school, Myrtle worked at Gibson's store for seven years.
Myrtle married David Raile in 1992. They were married for 24 years.
She was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she volunteered for many years counting collection plate donations every Monday morning. Myrtle was also a member of Platt Duetsche for many years.
Myrtle is survived by two children, Sheila Hein of Lincoln and Marla (Jim) Ellicott of Harrison; three grandchildren, Amanda Hein-Suhr of Lincoln, Andrew (Samantha) Ellicott of Grand Island and Elizabeth (Jon) Sims of Eagle; and six great-grandchildren. Myrtle also leaves behind a sister, Elberta (Don) Jares of Kearney; brother-in-law, Bob Larson of Aurora; two brothers, J.R. (Sandy) Black and Bobby (Ann) Black, both of Kansas City, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stobbe; parents, Elbert Black and Della Pitts; and three sisters, Ruby Lovell, Willa Mae Koch and Betty Larson.
