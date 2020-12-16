Nadene J. Stull, 94, formerly of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Nadene was born Oct. 4, 1926, at Fairbury, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Dolezal) Evans. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School class of 1944.
On Nov. 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Walter H. Stull. This union was blessed with sons: William, Robert and James.
Nadene was employed as a secretary to the president of Overland National Bank and bookkeeper for 22 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, serving as the church treasurer for many years and served on many other committees. When her sons were young, Nadene was active at Dodge Elementary PTA and was a Cub Scout den mother for eight years. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and Stuhr Museum, was a Stephen minister and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She loved crocheting, playing pinochle and bridge. When she moved to Lincoln to be closer to her sons, she became a member of the Lincoln Trinity United Methodist Church. Nadene was a people person who enjoyed giving of her time and talents to assist others.
Those left to treasure her memory include her sons, William "Bill" (Mary) Stull of Lincoln and Robert "Bob" (Pam) Stull of Roca; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt, who died in 1984; her son, Jim, who died in 2007; her parents; and a brother, Richard D. Evans.
