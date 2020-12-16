Menu
Nadene J. Stull
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Nadene J. Stull, 94, formerly of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Services will be at a later date when family and friends are able to gather and honor her life.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Nadene was born Oct. 4, 1926, at Fairbury, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Dolezal) Evans. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School class of 1944.
On Nov. 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Walter H. Stull. This union was blessed with sons: William, Robert and James.
Nadene was employed as a secretary to the president of Overland National Bank and bookkeeper for 22 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, serving as the church treasurer for many years and served on many other committees. When her sons were young, Nadene was active at Dodge Elementary PTA and was a Cub Scout den mother for eight years. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and Stuhr Museum, was a Stephen minister and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She loved crocheting, playing pinochle and bridge. When she moved to Lincoln to be closer to her sons, she became a member of the Lincoln Trinity United Methodist Church. Nadene was a people person who enjoyed giving of her time and talents to assist others.
Those left to treasure her memory include her sons, William "Bill" (Mary) Stull of Lincoln and Robert "Bob" (Pam) Stull of Roca; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt, who died in 1984; her son, Jim, who died in 2007; her parents; and a brother, Richard D. Evans.
Condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.
5 Entries
Sorry to hear about Nadenes passing. Sending prayers of comfort to all of her family
Nelma Riddle
December 20, 2020
She was such a sweet woman and I was blessed to know her !
Sharlyn Stock
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My deep sympathy to the Stull Family. God Bless
Bill Jeffries
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. It is a loss to us all. I knew Nadine from Trinity United Methodist Church and am honored to be called one of her friends. She will be missed.
Charlotte Aspegren
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss.....my condolences to you and your family. She was a wonderful woman! May you be blessed with many beautiful memories
Debbie Knight
December 16, 2020
