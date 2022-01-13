Nancy Jo Hendrickson, 62, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home in Grand Island. Funeral services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.
Nancy was such a really sweet person who was fun to be around.I met her when Nancy and Jim had begun there family.We love and cared for all of them.Had so, many fun memories of sleep overs for both of our children.I used to tease Nancy that she always had jars and jars of cookies and chips...we' d laugh together.Heather and our daughter played barbies it always made us smile.We were so, sad to hear of Nancy's passing it broke our heart.We will pray for Jim and all the children and grandchildren.Nancy we love you and we will truly miss you.
William and Kimberly Hicken,
January 19, 2022
So Sorry to hear of the passing of Nancy. I Have many Wonderful memories of times spent with Nancy growing up. She had such giving heart. Much Love goes out to your family at this most heartbreaking time for you all from the Mason Family.
Kitty ( Mason) Glover
January 17, 2022
Blessings to the family. God needed another Angel in Heaven.