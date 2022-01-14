Nancy was such a really sweet person who was fun to be around.I met her when Nancy and Jim had begun there family.We love and cared for all of them.Had so, many fun memories of sleep overs for both of our children.I used to tease Nancy that she always had jars and jars of cookies and chips...we' d laugh together.Heather and our daughter played barbies it always made us smile.We were so, sad to hear of Nancy's passing it broke our heart.We will pray for Jim and all the children and grandchildren.Nancy we love you and we will truly miss you.

William and Kimberly Hicken, January 19, 2022