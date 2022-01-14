Nancy Jo Hendrickson, 62, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Those attending are asked to dress casually.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Nancy was born July 1, 1959, at Grand Island to Robert Sr. and Dixie (Packard) Levander. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.
Nancy married James Hendrickson on Aug. 22, 1981, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Nancy worked at the Monfort Beef Plant, then for Iams Pet Food, Shopko and The Grand Island Independent.
Nancy loved spending time with her children, and her grandchildren were her world. She enjoyed playing cards and watching "The Big Bang Theory" with her husband.
Survivors include her husband, James Hendrickson of Grand Island; sons, Andrew (Charity) Hendrickson and Matthew Hendrickson (Nicole Dramse), all of Grand Island; a daughter, Heather Hendrickson (Alexander Emery) of Grand Island; stepson, Kevin Hendrickson of Grand Island; brother, Robert Levander Jr. of Grand Island; sister, Cindi Boersen of Phillips; grandchildren, Nicalas, Jordan, Austin, Alyssa, Gavin, Morgyn, Harmoni, Scarlett, Karston, Mason and Kyzer; and stepgrandchildren, Kassandra Hendrickson and Hali Hendrickson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Christopher Hendrickson; and two stepsons, James Hendrickson Jr. and William "Bill" Hendrickson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.