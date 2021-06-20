KINGMAN, Ariz. - Nancy A. Rembolt went home to heaven at the age of 97 on March 13, 2021, in Kingman, Ariz.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Westlawn Memorial Park. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
She was born on April 19, 1923, in Ralston, Neb., the third of eight children to Italian immigrants Michele and Teresa Fucinaro.
Following high school graduation, she accepted a secretarial position at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., working for the signal corps before and during World War II. She met her future husband, Fred (Fritz) Rembolt, at a USO dance there. After the war, they were married and settled in Grand Island and raised three children.
After retiring, Nancy and Fritz became full-time RVers for 20 years, traveling between Colorado, Oregon, California and Arizona. They enjoyed visiting their kids, fishing and making many great friends at the RV parks. When their traveling days were over, they settled in Kingman.
Nancy was active in the Cancer Care Unit, Kingman Art Alliance, water exercise classes, St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop and church activities. She enjoyed oil painting and gifted family and friends with her many paintings. She also enjoyed weekly card games with friends at the Kingman Ranch.
She is survived by her three children, Rita Bunik of Kingman, Michael Rembolt (LeciaKaren) of Kingman, and Carla Rembolt of Arvada, Colo.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her seven siblings and her husband.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.