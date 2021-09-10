Menu
Nancy Louise Rudy
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
ALMA - Nancy Louise (Brouillette) Rudy, 72, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.
A Memorial Service and Rosary for Nancy L. Rudy will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, with their family friend, Steve Finney, and the Rev. Maurice Current officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Giltner Cemetery in Giltner at a later date.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622)
Nancy was born Nov. 28, 1948, in Hastings, the first of four children born to Vernon and Mildred (Morrissey) Brouillette.
On July 6, 1968, Nancy was united in marriage to Robert "Kent" Rudy at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island and to this union two children were born, Brandy and Vikki.
Nancy is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert "Kent" Rudy of Alma; her children, Brandy (Sharla) Rudy of Columbus and Vikki (Nicholas) Lind of Lincoln; two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Brouillette, and sisters, Susan Babb and Peggy Reed.
A memorial book signing will be held one hour prior to the service and a luncheon will follow at the Johnson Center in Alma. A memorial has been established in Nancy's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street, Alma, NE
Sep
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street, Alma, NE
My condolences to my family the Rudy's my heart goes out to 3
John McKimmey
September 14, 2021
John McKimmey
September 14, 2021
sure going to miss her,we really enjoyed all the times we got together you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers
Joe&Rosemary Miller
Friend
September 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes to Kent and family. Nancy was such a joy to be around. Even though we haven't seen each other for such a long time, we still feel the loss. God Bless you.
Gene and Sandy Mittelstaedt
Friend
September 9, 2021
