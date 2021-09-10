ALMA - Nancy Louise (Brouillette) Rudy, 72, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.
A Memorial Service and Rosary for Nancy L. Rudy will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, with their family friend, Steve Finney, and the Rev. Maurice Current officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Giltner Cemetery in Giltner at a later date.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622
)
Nancy was born Nov. 28, 1948, in Hastings, the first of four children born to Vernon and Mildred (Morrissey) Brouillette.
On July 6, 1968, Nancy was united in marriage to Robert "Kent" Rudy at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island and to this union two children were born, Brandy and Vikki.
Nancy is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert "Kent" Rudy of Alma; her children, Brandy (Sharla) Rudy of Columbus and Vikki (Nicholas) Lind of Lincoln; two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Brouillette, and sisters, Susan Babb and Peggy Reed.
A memorial book signing will be held one hour prior to the service and a luncheon will follow at the Johnson Center in Alma. A memorial has been established in Nancy's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 10, 2021.