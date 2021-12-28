Menu
Nancy Woitaszewski
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY
CASPER, Wyo. - Nancy Woitaszewski, 79, of Casper, Wyo., passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services were at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church; a private burial will be at a later date.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jim; three children and their spouses; five grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Lavern and Ron Woitaszewski; two sisters-in-law, Leona Gladfelter and Mary Harb; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Meals On Wheels in Casper, the Casper Senior Center or the Casper Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, www.bustardcares.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
WY
Dec
20
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
WY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
Jim, I am so sorry for your loss. I was so surprised to read it in the paper. I am so glad that all the girls we ran around together with in high school got together 2 years ago. We had a lot to talk about. It was so great to see Nancy again. She will be missed. You have my deepest sympathy. My prayers and thoughts are with all of you.
Connie McKeon
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Jim and family. We went to Ravenna High School with Nancy and have many fond memories of our times together. She will be missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Joan & Riley Harris
Joan & Riley Harris
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss Jim. I was going along looking for another name and came upon Nancy's. Wishing you and your family peace and love. Jim and I went to Boelus High school together. Loss my wife in 1987 so I know how it feels.
Terry Tyma
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss Jim, we are 2nd cousins, may you find peace in our God.
Leonard (Shorty) J. Grudzinski Jr.
Family
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. With deepest sympathy. Roger and Family
Roger Krolikowski
Family
December 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Nancy was a very good friend and will be missed greatly. May she rest in peace.
Ron & Marlene Dockins
Friend
December 19, 2021
