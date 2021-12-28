CASPER, Wyo. - Nancy Woitaszewski, 79, of Casper, Wyo., passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services were at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church; a private burial will be at a later date.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jim; three children and their spouses; five grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Lavern and Ron Woitaszewski; two sisters-in-law, Leona Gladfelter and Mary Harb; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Meals On Wheels in Casper, the Casper Senior Center or the Casper Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, www.bustardcares.com.
