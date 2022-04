Nathanel A. Esquitin, 24, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at CHI Health St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, also at the funeral home.

More information to follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 1, 2022.