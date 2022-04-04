Nathanel A. Esquitin, 24, of Grand Island, passed away March 30, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, also at the funeral home.
Nathanel was born Aug. 4, 1997, in Grand Island, to Rick and Sunday (Esquitin) Neeman. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 2015.
Nathanel was employed by Chief Industries as a shipping coordinator. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gaming. He was also an avid gun enthusiast and loved fast cars. More than anything he loved spending time with his girlfriend, his fur-babies, and his family. Nathanel also loved being "Uncle Baniel" to all of his nieces and nephews.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Rick and Sunday; siblings, Jessica (Tyler) Breiner, Brittney (Appol) Neeman, Andrew (Katie) Esquitin, Kyle (Leslie) Neeman, Richard (Madison) Esquitin; girlfriend, Amber Grantzinger and her family, Lori and Gary Grantzinger, Nathan, and Adam; grandparents, Theresa Esquitin, Abelardo Esquitin, and Nancy Neeman.
He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Richard (Brenda) Esquitin, Connie (Mike) Helzer, Angela (Ruben) Luna, Lorrie (Ron) Lindell and Forrest, London, Hunter, Colton, Jenna, and Les (Kim) Neeman and family; nieces and nephews, Maddaleinne Esquitin, Lexee Breiner, Dalila Breiner, Maverick Neeman, Asher Neeman, Kayla Neeman, Leah Neeman, Kyler Neeman, Tyler Esquitin, Kaden Esquitin, Carson Esquitin, and Ian Esquitin; cousins, Rachel Esquitin, (Harper, Hendrix, Kaybrie), Gabby Esquitin, Anthony Esquitin (Avery, Maggie), Danielle Williams (Mason, Kiera, Sophia), Savannah Esquitin (Kinsley), Easton Esquitin, Echo Esquitin (Elijah),Alex Esquitin (Julian, Angelo, Sophie); and his beloved fur-babies, Emmy and Lizzy.
Nathanel was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lew Neeman.
Memorials are suggested to the Go Fund Me account set up in his honor at https://gofund.me/ezbfe3f6.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 4, 2022.